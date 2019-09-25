|
Roxanne Flores SANSOM PARK--Roxanne Flores went to be with the Lord on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Lamb of God Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Prayer service: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in Greenwood Chapel. Roxanne was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Her family meant everything to her. A beautiful soul that will be deeply missed. Roxanne was preceded in death by her father, Antonio Lopez; her son, John Alex Flores. SURVIVORS: Husband, Alex; daughters, Savannah and Toni; son, Alex; mother, Priscilla; sisters, Patrice and husband, Juan, and Melissa and husband, Steve; nephews, Anthony, Gabriel, Santino and Steve; and niece, Priscilla.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019