Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Lamb of God Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Roxanne Flores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roxanne Flores

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roxanne Flores Obituary
Roxanne Flores SANSOM PARK--Roxanne Flores went to be with the Lord on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Lamb of God Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Prayer service: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in Greenwood Chapel. Roxanne was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Her family meant everything to her. A beautiful soul that will be deeply missed. Roxanne was preceded in death by her father, Antonio Lopez; her son, John Alex Flores. SURVIVORS: Husband, Alex; daughters, Savannah and Toni; son, Alex; mother, Priscilla; sisters, Patrice and husband, Juan, and Melissa and husband, Steve; nephews, Anthony, Gabriel, Santino and Steve; and niece, Priscilla.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roxanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More