Roy Burrell
1944 - 2020
Roy Burrell
December 6, 1944 - September 18, 2020
Fairview, Texas - Roy Dean Burrell peacefully passed away surrounded by family on September 18, 2020, at his home.
Roy was born December 6th, 1944, in Dallas to Juanita and "Fuzzy" Burrell. Roy enjoyed a 42-year career teaching and coaching throughout central and north Texas and was loved by many.
Roy is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Helen Burrell, sister Yvonne Burrell, and niece Nicole Baxter.
He is survived by his wife Meredith Burrell, children Tiffany Brooks and Shawn Burrell, step children Blythe Harris and Lindsay Voxland, as well as nine beautiful grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Parkinson's Voice Project, 646 N. Coit Road, Suite 2250, Richardson, TX 75080.
Celebration of Life: 1 p.m.
Saturday
October 3, 2020
Chase Oaks Church – Sloan Creek Campus
611 E. Stacy Rd
Fairview, TX 75069


Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
500 Kennedale Sublett Road
Kennedale, TX 76060
(817) 572-1681
