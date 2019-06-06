Roy Donald Maxwell ARLINGTON -- Roy Donald Maxwell, 89, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. SERVICE: A memorial service will be on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am Northwest Christian Church, 1001 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012 with Reverend Ron Branstetter officiating. Roy was born on February 14, 1930 in Fort Worth, Texas to Larkin Canada and Gracie Patsy (Gosney) Maxwell. He served in the Army during the Korean War. After his military service he worked as an aerospace engineer with Lockheed Martin Missiles & Fire Control (LMMFC) until his retirement. He was a member of Sports Car Club of America and enjoyed family, friends, race car, golf and Texas Rangers Baseball. He will be remembered for his always present willingness to help others. Roy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Frances Maxwell; 3 grandchildren; brothers Jack Maxwell and Sonny Maxwell; and one sister, Opal Ketchum. SURVIVORS: three sons, Roy R. Maxwell, Sammy Maxwell and Scott Bastable; two daughters, Rae Kusnit and husband, Stephen and Donna Moore and husband, Paul; six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary