Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Maxwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Donald Maxwell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roy Donald Maxwell Obituary
Roy Donald Maxwell ARLINGTON -- Roy Donald Maxwell, 89, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. SERVICE: A memorial service will be on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am Northwest Christian Church, 1001 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012 with Reverend Ron Branstetter officiating. Roy was born on February 14, 1930 in Fort Worth, Texas to Larkin Canada and Gracie Patsy (Gosney) Maxwell. He served in the Army during the Korean War. After his military service he worked as an aerospace engineer with Lockheed Martin Missiles & Fire Control (LMMFC) until his retirement. He was a member of Sports Car Club of America and enjoyed family, friends, race car, golf and Texas Rangers Baseball. He will be remembered for his always present willingness to help others. Roy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Frances Maxwell; 3 grandchildren; brothers Jack Maxwell and Sonny Maxwell; and one sister, Opal Ketchum. SURVIVORS: three sons, Roy R. Maxwell, Sammy Maxwell and Scott Bastable; two daughters, Rae Kusnit and husband, Stephen and Donna Moore and husband, Paul; six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now