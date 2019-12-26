|
Roy Douglas McNeil WHITE SETTLEMENT--Roy Douglas McNeil, 75, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at his home in White Settlement. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in the Rawhide Room Fort Worth Stockyards. There will be a lunch after, bring a dish if you'd like. Roy was born May 15, 1944, in Austin, Texas, to Julius Carley McNeil and Bartlene Heathely. He was a truck driver by trade and was a successful owner operator, a member of the carpenters union and a Mason. Roy was a good friend to many and will be missed. Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Kay McNeil, and granddaughter, Heather Riley. SURVIVORS: Sisters, Carlene Teal, Judy Jones of Arizona; children, Shannon (Steve), Ronald (Chris) and Wendell (Dana); seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
