Roy Earnest BalesAugust 2, 1932 - October 3, 2020Burleson, Texas - Roy Earnest Bales passed on October 3, 2020, at his residence with his wife and numerous family members by his side.Services: 12:00 p.m. on Friday at Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.Roy was 88 years old, born August 2, 1932, in Sevierville, Tenn. to Richard Bales and Sara Rickman Harden.He joined the U.S. Army in 1951 and was a Technical Corporal attached to an Engineering Unit with the HQ Unit 1901. He is a Korean War Veteran, honorably discharged from Wolters Air Force Base, Texas, in 1954. Roy is also a Master Mason with over 50 years membership in the Grand Lodge of Texas, Stockyard No. 1244, Fort Worth, Texas. Further, Roy retired as a Master Mechanic from the City of Fort Worth, Texas, in 1985, after 28 years of service.He married Betty Katherine Almand Gray in 1975 in Lancaster, Texas; they just surpassed their 45th wedding anniversary on May 21, 2020.Roy will be remembered for his honesty, hard work, dependability, dry humor, his endless stories and love of family; especially the babies and his furbabies, Wawa, Prissy and Max.In addition to his parents, Roy was most recently predeceased by daughter, Michele; and sister, Rosa.In addition to his wife, Betty; Roy is survived by children, Richard and Joe Bales, Susie Weiler, Rosie Duke, Carey and Louisa Gray and Judy and Willie Wilson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.Those who wish to remember Roy in a special way may make donations in his memory to the charity of their choice