Roy Earnest Bales
August 2, 1932 - October 3, 2020
Burleson, Texas - Roy Earnest Bales passed on October 3, 2020, at his residence with his wife and numerous family members by his side.
Services: 12:00 p.m. on Friday at Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.
Roy was 88 years old, born August 2, 1932, in Sevierville, Tenn. to Richard Bales and Sara Rickman Harden.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1951 and was a Technical Corporal attached to an Engineering Unit with the HQ Unit 1901. He is a Korean War Veteran, honorably discharged from Wolters Air Force Base, Texas, in 1954. Roy is also a Master Mason with over 50 years membership in the Grand Lodge of Texas, Stockyard No. 1244, Fort Worth, Texas. Further, Roy retired as a Master Mechanic from the City of Fort Worth, Texas, in 1985, after 28 years of service.
He married Betty Katherine Almand Gray in 1975 in Lancaster, Texas; they just surpassed their 45th wedding anniversary on May 21, 2020.
Roy will be remembered for his honesty, hard work, dependability, dry humor, his endless stories and love of family; especially the babies and his furbabies, Wawa, Prissy and Max.
In addition to his parents, Roy was most recently predeceased by daughter, Michele; and sister, Rosa.
In addition to his wife, Betty; Roy is survived by children, Richard and Joe Bales, Susie Weiler, Rosie Duke, Carey and Louisa Gray and Judy and Willie Wilson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.
Those who wish to remember Roy in a special way may make donations in his memory to the charity of their choice
.