Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 275-2711
Roy Estill Miller III Obituary
Roy Estill Miller III WHITNEY--It is with great sadness that the family of Roy Estill Miller III announces his death at age 72 on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Moore Funeral Home in Arlington. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be made in his name to Hill County Paw Pals or . Roy was born in Spartanburg, S.C., on Sept. 2, 1947. He attended Baylor University and subsequently enlisted in the Navy. After 30 years of service, he retired as a captain. Roy worked in the warehouse distribution industry and lived in Arlington for 40 years. They retired to Whitney and were active in their community. Roy was preceded in death by his infant son, Matthew, and his parents. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Iva (nee Johnson); his son, Roy Eben; his daughter-in-law, Sara; and his grandsons, Maddux, Kellan and Vaughan.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 7, 2020
