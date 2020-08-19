Roy Gene Traylor ARLINGTON--Roy Gene Traylor, born Oct. 5, 1938, from Arlington, Texas, and formerly of Carrollton, passed into Heaven peacefully in his sleep after battling with failing health for the last few years. Even though he was in a hospital environment in his last days during the Covid pandemic of 2020, his children were often allowed to see him, and he knew they were there, and he was loved. Roy was preceded in death by his close friend and former and only spouse, Sharon Sue Traylor, of Beaumont, Mich. Roy was a lifelong fan of flying airplanes, UT Longhorns, the Dallas Cowboys, and all things aerospace, and became a private pilot in his spare time. He also enjoyed a long career in the defense industry working for LTV and Vought corporations as an aerospace engineer (we called him a rocket scientist), after obtaining an engineering degree at the University of Texas (go, Longhorns). Roy and Sharon raised a family with three children and spent some time in Michigan where they met. They moved back to Texas in 1977. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Traylor and Viola Traylor (Nix), and cousin, Jerry MacFarlane. SURVIVORS: Roy is survived by his children, Doug Traylor and his wife, Julie, Deanna Traylor Jones, and Eric Traylor and his wife. Christi; grandchildren, Devin (20), Cameron (16), Savanna (14), and Presley Rose (2); cousins, Ken MacFarlane and wife, Victoria, and Gordon MacFarlane and wife, Waynette.