Roy Glen Densmore WEATHERFORD--Roy Glen Densmore, 80, of Weatherford passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his residence. MEMORIAL VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Parker County Sheriff's Posse Clubhouse. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Densmore Memorial, c/o PCLIA, P.O. Box 1744, Weatherford, TX 76086. Glen was born Sept. 8, 1939, in Weatherford to Archie and Melva Adams Densmore. He was a Parker County Sheriff's deputy for eight years; Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, for 12 years; and a 58-year member of the Parker County Sheriff's Posse. Glen also owned a dairy and was heavily involved with Parker County Livestock Improvement Association. He enjoyed fishing, going to horse races and spending time with his family. Glen was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Louise Bullock and Ann Loran. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Kathy Densmore; children, Sindy Rosser and husband, AP, Sherry Densmore and JB Brown, Darrell Densmore and Angela Gouge, and Tuck Densmore and Gala Termin; grandchildren, Amy Bays and husband, Jim, Brenda Rosser, Bo Rosser and wife, Mikka, Thomas Densmore and wife, Megan, Kacee, Kaylee, Draye, Dansa and Dylan Densmore; great-grandchildren, Memphis and Jaxson Bays; siblings, Loyad Densmore, Tootsie Miller, Joyce Butler, Kathy Sue Oldham, Ray Densmore and wife, Trish, and Wayne Densmore. Glen is also survived by a multitude of nieces, nephews and longtime friends.