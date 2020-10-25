1/1
Roy H. George Jr.
1932 - 2020
Roy H. George Jr.
December 17, 1932 - October 22, 2020
Haltom City, Texas - Roy H. George Jr., 87, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
Graveside service: 1:00 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 12:00 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Roy was born Dec. 17, 1932, in DeLeon, Texas and married to his sweetheart of 65 years, Myrna George in 1955, who survives. Roy started working around age 12 delivering drugs for Modern Drug Store followed by a daily paper route where he learned the value of working hard to provide for his family. He began a career working at Alta Vista Creamery around age 17 and officially retired in 2009 with Kroger/Vandervoort Dairy.
Roy loved sports and was a lifetime fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. He had a large personality, made everyone laugh and lived a wonderful life. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Roya Gill; son, Ricky George; daughter-in-law, Stephanie George; four granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; his brother, John George and wife, Susie; and sister, Pat Wynn and husband, Bill.



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 25, 2020.
