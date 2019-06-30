Roy Henry Coleman Jr. FORT WORTH--Roy Henry Coleman Jr., founder and CEO of Benz Airborne, affectionately known by all his family and friends as "Big Dad," passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was 80. SERVICE: A Catholic funeral service will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in his name to nationalmssociety.org or Juvenile Diabetes Foundation at JDRF.org. "To live will be an awfully big adventure."--J.M. Barrie ... and live he did. He was born in Chicago, Ill., into an aviation family where his upbringing fostered his adventurous spirit. In 1951 the family moved to Fort Worth with Bell Helicopter. He embraced "Cowtown" and proved himself worthy riding bulls and busting broncos. Roy graduated from Laneri High School and went on to attend TCU and Arlington State College. But it was his passion for adventures in the skies that prompted him to earn his private flying license at age 18. Early in his career, he flew a Bell Model 47 helicopter to crop dust in Mississippi. In 1964 he entered the business world and continued to pursue flying, achieving over 6,000 hours with ratings that included multi-engine, instrument, instructor, rotorcraft, commercial and seaplane. Roy was a self-made man with a drive and work ethic unmatched by many. He was passionate about flying and was a staunch advocate of aircraft safety. He dedicated his company Benz Airborne to developing state of the art technology and system designs that would ensure the safety, reliability and performance of many aircraft flying today. In addition to flying, he was an avid sailor. He loved to entertain family and friends in Florida and the Caribbean while honing his skills. Above all, Roy cherished his family, who loved and adored him. The legacy he leaves behind is the bond and strength of family that he always encouraged through annual family gatherings. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mary Coleman Sr. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sylvia; along with children, Courteney Shutack (Kevin); Roy Coleman III (Rebecca) and Katryna Hogentogler (Eric). He is also survived by grandchildren, Beau Coleman (Elisa), Mackay Coleman, Katelyn Shutack, Wade Coleman, Sydney Hogentogler, Andrew Shutack, Haley Hogentogler, Ty Coleman, Maddie Shutack, Rachel Hogentogler, Lindsey Hogentogler, Elizabeth Williams and Grace Williams; siblings, Joanne McGinnis, Nancy Carlson (Wally), Bette Secord, Neil Coleman, Mary Seely; and numerous beloved family members and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019