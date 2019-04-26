Roy Jerden Davis CORSICANA -- Roy Jerden Davis passed from this life on April 23, 2019 at the age of 82. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, April 27, at 1 p.m. at Corley Funeral Home with Dr. Jay Beavers and Rev. Charles McClure officiating. Pastor Bill Manney will preside at the interment at Hopewell Cemetery, Navarro, Texas. Pallbearers will be Clarence McGaughy, Ross McGaughy, Scoash Moore, Van Bottoms, Clint Mohle and Brian Richards. Honorary Pallbearers will be Retired Ministers of the Cluster. Visitation will be held at Corley Funeral Home on Friday, April 26, 6 to 8 p.m. MEMORIALS: United Methodist Committee on Relief, c/o Central Texas Conference Service Center, 3200 E. Rosedale St, Fort Worth, Texas 76105; Eureka United Methodist Church, 8644 South Highway 287, Corsicana, Texas 75109 or . He was born to Emma Lee (McKelroy) and Ross Stanford Davis, Sr. in Marlin, Texas. The family moved to Waco, Texas when he was four years old. He completed high school in Waco. Received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Texas Wesleyan University and his Master of Divinity Degree from Brite Divinity School, TCU. He received his first appointment as a Methodist minister at the age of 20 and continued to pastor United Methodist Churches of the Central Texas Conference for 48 years until his retirement in 2005. He married Edna Fouty of Corsicana in 1963. They had one son, Cory. Jerden was always active in the community where he lived. He was involved with Optimist Clubs, Lions Clubs, Santa's Helpers, Northside Interchurch Agency, Texas Youth Commission-Willoughby House, Ministerial Associations and Retired Ministers. At one time, he even coached Little League Baseball. He truly enjoyed the fellowship of his golfing buddies. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Alice Graham. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of Harris Methodist Hospital, Fort Worth, Texas and the entire staff of Epic Care Center for the compassionate care Jerden received during his stay in these two facilities. SURVIVORS: Edna, his wife of 56 years, and son, Cory and wife, Sarah, two grandchildren Kelsea Coker and Asher Davis; two brothers, Ross Stanford Davis, Jr. and James Clifton Davis & wife, Susie; sister-in-laws, Nell Mohle, Sue Teague and Rosellan Richards (Fred Richards, Jr) and a number of nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends. CORLEY FUNERAL HOME 418 North 13th Street P.O. Box 1557 Corsicana, TX 75110 Phone: 903-874-3755



