Roy "Alvon" Key

March 19, 1943 - November 9, 2020

Burleson, Texas - Alvon passed away November 9, 2020. He was a long time resident of Burleson, Texas. After graduating Burleson High School in 1961, he continued his education receiving an Associate of Art through Tarrant County College and followed with a Bachelor's of Arts in Foreign Language from University of Texas at Arlington. He then continued with language through Syracuse University of New York in Eastern European Languages. He was a member of Delta Phi Alpha and also Kappa Delta Pi Honor Societies.

Proudly enlisting in the United States Air Force in the early 60's, Alvon served as a linguist and Code Specialist while stationed in Darmstadt, Germany.

Alvon enjoyed his love of painting and music. He was a self taught musician and played a multitude of instruments. He truly enjoyed the sounds of music. His main passion was focused on painting and drawings. Painting was his solace.

Alvon was preceded in death by his father, Edwin "Gene" Key (1991); mother, Frances "Maurine" Key (2008); brothers, Dennis Key (2007); and Jimmy Key (1994).

He is survived by his children, Andreas and wife, Arletch of Brazil, Stephanie and husband, Ken Finch of Burleson, Tx., Hillery and wife, Nicole Key of Roanoke, Tx.; brother, Geoff and wife, Barbara McGrath of Aiken S.C.; sisters, Sheila Key of Cleburne, Tx. and Rochelle and husband, Rick Hardin of Itasca, Tx.; Aunt Dorothy, Aunt Betty and Uncle Roy Lee. Nieces, nephew, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and friends.

Alvon will be laid to rest in Cope Cemetery, Mansfield, Tx. Visitation will be 12-2. Services: 2-3, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Skyvue Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 7220 Bloodworth Rd., Mansfield, Tx 76063. Graveside will be held following service, 3-4 at Cope Cemetery, Mansfield, Tx.





