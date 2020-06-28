Roy L. Morton ARLINGTON--Roy L. Morton a loving husband , father, grandfather and great-grandfather, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. SERVICE: A small family service was held Thursday, June 18, 2020, at St.Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. There will be a public celebration of his life at a later date. SURVIVORS: He is remembered in love by his many friends, nieces and nephews; his brother-in-law, Ray Kennedy; sisters-in-law, Sally Kramer and Dorothy Bivens. He will be forever loved by his family, Tim and Roberta Morton, Christopher, Alicia, Steven and Courtney, Tina and Mark Kiefer, Beth and Allison, and Gina and Jim Lockart, Kyle and Joey. Dad was an instrument of God's love and peace. A selfless spirit who always opened his heart to those in need.