Roy Lee Murray SOUTHLAKE--Roy L. Murray passed away, at home, on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, in the club house ball room of Watermere at Southlake, 251 Watermere Drive, Southlake, Texas, 76092, MEMORIALS: Make donations in Roy's name to Take The Lead, 215 Washington St., Suite 219, Watertown, NY 13501 or a local animal shelter. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Beulah Murray; and children, Vickie Sadler and Patty Evans. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Carol; children, Jackie Dills, Jack Murray and the children of Shirlee Greminger Murray; Dawn Priday, Wendy Outenreath, James Kennedy and their families. NEPTUNE SOCEITY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100
