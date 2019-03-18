|
Roy Lee Pilcher MORGAN--Roy Lee Pilcher, 80, of Morgan, Texas, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Lawson Funeral Home in Meridian. Burial: Kopperl Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Lawson Funeral Home in Meridian. Words of comfort and peace may be sent to the family in care of the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Meridian, Texas, 254-435-2792. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Paula Pilcher; children, Shelly Arlt, Casey Neil Pilcher; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other relatives; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2019