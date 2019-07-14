Roy Lee Steelman HURST--Roy Lee Steelman passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, at the age of 91. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Hurst, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Mission Central, 740 E. Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053; or to Habitat for Humanity at www.habitat.org. Roy was born Aug. 14, 1927, in Conway, Ark. He attended schools in North Little Rock and graduated from Little Rock University with a degree in civil engineering in the early 1950s. He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1947 and came home to marry his high school sweetheart, Joyce Swearingen, on Aug. 5, 1948. The following year their daughter, Marilyn, was born followed by the birth of son, Larry, in 1953. In 1952 the family moved to Conroe, Texas, for his job and remained in Conroe or The Woodlands for the remainder of their 61-year marriage. Roy had a 32-year career as a corrosion engineer with Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America. Following his retirement in 1982, he continued to consult in the field until 2007. He held memberships in many professional engineering organizations, including a lifetime membership in the National Association of Corrosion Engineers. Roy married Elise Ball in 2010 and moved to Hurst, Texas, where he made many new friends through his church and hobbies. Roy was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce. SURVIVORS: Wife, Elise Ball Steelman; daughter, Marilyn (Vic) Marsico; son, Larry (Jack) Steelman; stepchildren, Karen (Mark) Hood and Kelley (Janet) Ball; grandchildren, Jake (Rachel) Marsico, Suzanne (Wes) Jackson, Laine Steelman, Austyn Steelman; and five great-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019