Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel and Cemetery
7301 East Lancaster
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-3333
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
910 S. Collins
Arlington, TX
Roy Neal Staton Jr. ARLINGTON--Roy Neal Staton Jr. went to meet his Lord on Jan. 23rd at the age of 54. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at First Christian Church, 910 S. Collins, Arlington, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donate to Texas River Protection Association. Neal attended Swift, Bailey and Arlington High, graduated from Steven F Austin University, and worked in the mortgage industry as an underwriter in North Texas and Ohio. Neal was an avid outdoorsman enjoying golf, hunting, fishing, canoeing and kayaking. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his parents, Roy and Phyllis; brothers, Shawn and Michael; children, Erick, Doran, Colin and Cheyenne; and grandchildren, Jude, Oliver, Saige and Damon. He certainly will be missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 29, 2020
