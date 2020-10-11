Roy Plotner

October 6, 1953 - October 3, 2020

Mansfield, Texas - Born October 6, 1953 in Martinsburg, WV the son of Mary Blanch Barrett Plotner and Henry Lee Plotner, Sr. He is survived by his wife Mary Byerley Plotner, one daughter Elizabeth Plotner-Wilson, son-in-law Ricky Wilson and 2 granddaughters Taylor Nelson and Lauren Wilson.One brother Allen of Kearneysville, WV and 2 sisters Joyce Surratt of Martinsburg, WV, Linda Faircloth of Hedgesville, WV and Mary Schoppert of Ohio. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews including great-nephew RJ who spent many summers and college breaks to help with the farm and his animals. Also, longtime friend and caregiver Carol Sawyer.

Roy sent most of his life as a truck driver. He also had a passion for raising and caring for his farm animals.

Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Roy's name to the SPCA of North Texas.





