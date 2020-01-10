|
Roy Porter FORT WORTH -- Mr. Roy Porter was born in Floydada, Texas on September 19, 1953 and passed away in Fort Worth on December 19, 2019. SERVICE: Friends and family will gather to celebrate his life at Serenity Funerals and Cremations located at 4725 Vermont Avenue Fort Worth, Texas 76115 on Friday January 10, 2020 at 11 am. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife, Ruby Porter and children: DeAndra Porter (Kevin), Cassadie Porter (Donald), DeLanta Lee (Ashley), DeJuan Lee (Tylisha), Denisha Lee (Marvin), and Avis Porter.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 10, 2020