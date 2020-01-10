Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Porter


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Porter Obituary
Roy Porter FORT WORTH -- Mr. Roy Porter was born in Floydada, Texas on September 19, 1953 and passed away in Fort Worth on December 19, 2019. SERVICE: Friends and family will gather to celebrate his life at Serenity Funerals and Cremations located at 4725 Vermont Avenue Fort Worth, Texas 76115 on Friday January 10, 2020 at 11 am. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife, Ruby Porter and children: DeAndra Porter (Kevin), Cassadie Porter (Donald), DeLanta Lee (Ashley), DeJuan Lee (Tylisha), Denisha Lee (Marvin), and Avis Porter.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -