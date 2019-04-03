Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guardian Funeral Home
5704 JAMES AVE
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-8477
For more information about
Roy Pursley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Pursley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Pursley Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roy Pursley Jr. Obituary
Roy Pursley Jr. WEATHERFORD--Roy Pursley Jr. died Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Weatherford, Texas. SERVICE: Private. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be made to Weatherford Whiskers, 807 E. Park Ave., Weatherford, TX 76086, a non-profit pet rescue. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 9, 1939, Roy graduated from Paschal High School in Fort Worth in 1957 and maintained friendships with many of his classmates throughout his life. He worked at General Dynamics (later Lockheed Martin), especially enjoying his work in industrial X-ray. He retired to enjoy living in the country in Parker County. He enjoyed his family, friends, pets, and many hobbies throughout his life. Roy was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria J. Pursley, in 1996 and father, Roy E. Pursley, in 2003. The family gratefully acknowledges the compassionate care provided by the staff at Peach Tree Place in Weatherford, Texas, for the last 15 months of his life. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jones Pursley; his daughter, Kristi Pursley; his daughter, Lori Butterfield and her husband, Robert; his sister, Jan Pursley; his nephew, Mark Priddy and his wife, Cyndi; his niece, Holly Hollingsworth; and many extended family members and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guardian Funeral Home
Download Now