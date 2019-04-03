Roy Pursley Jr. WEATHERFORD--Roy Pursley Jr. died Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Weatherford, Texas. SERVICE: Private. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be made to Weatherford Whiskers, 807 E. Park Ave., Weatherford, TX 76086, a non-profit pet rescue. Born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 9, 1939, Roy graduated from Paschal High School in Fort Worth in 1957 and maintained friendships with many of his classmates throughout his life. He worked at General Dynamics (later Lockheed Martin), especially enjoying his work in industrial X-ray. He retired to enjoy living in the country in Parker County. He enjoyed his family, friends, pets, and many hobbies throughout his life. Roy was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria J. Pursley, in 1996 and father, Roy E. Pursley, in 2003. The family gratefully acknowledges the compassionate care provided by the staff at Peach Tree Place in Weatherford, Texas, for the last 15 months of his life. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jones Pursley; his daughter, Kristi Pursley; his daughter, Lori Butterfield and her husband, Robert; his sister, Jan Pursley; his nephew, Mark Priddy and his wife, Cyndi; his niece, Holly Hollingsworth; and many extended family members and friends.



