Roy Sotelo AZLE--Roy Sotelo, 66, a loving father, papa and a beloved son, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. INTERMENT: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Memorial Park. Live Stream Service: www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com; search Roy Sotelo and press the play button. Roy was born June 30, 1954, in Fort Worth. He attended North Side High School in Fort Worth, served in the U.S. Navy, and enjoyed watching all sports. Roy was known for his quick wit, his infectious personality and his kind and compassionate spirit. Roy will forever be remembered for his catchphrase, "Hey, Baby!" Roy was preceded in death by his loving sister, Georgia Valenzuela. SURVIVORS: Parents, Rudy and Frances Sotelo; wife, Teri Sotelo; son, Nolan and wife, Kelly Sotelo; grandchildren, Avery and Mia Sotelo, Raylan, Gabriella, Adlee, Asher and Hayden; brothers, Vincent, Michael, Rudy Jr. and Anthony; sisters, Janie Sotelo Magallon and Dorothy Cano; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives and dear friends. He will be severely missed by everyone who knew him.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 24, 2020.
