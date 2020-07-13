1/1
Roy W. Luttrell Jr.
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy W. Luttrell Jr. HURST--Roy "Donnie" Weldon Luttrell Jr. passed away peacefully Sunday, June 28, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, in Medlin Cemetery in Trophy Club. Roy was born Nov. 7, 1961, in Fort Worth, Texas, youngest of four children, and only son to parents, Roy Weldon Luttrell Sr. and Ora Lea Ethridge. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Leslie Ann Luttrell. SURVIVORS: Wife, Lori Cedillo; sons, Matthew P. Luttrell, David F. Luttrell; stepdaughter, Tiffany Gilmore; former wife and mother of his children, Marilyn Joann Luttrell; sisters, Melody Faircloth, Sherrie Baggett, and Dixie Bridges.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Medlin Cemetery in Trophy Club
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved