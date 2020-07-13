Roy W. Luttrell Jr. HURST--Roy "Donnie" Weldon Luttrell Jr. passed away peacefully Sunday, June 28, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, in Medlin Cemetery in Trophy Club. Roy was born Nov. 7, 1961, in Fort Worth, Texas, youngest of four children, and only son to parents, Roy Weldon Luttrell Sr. and Ora Lea Ethridge. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Leslie Ann Luttrell. SURVIVORS: Wife, Lori Cedillo; sons, Matthew P. Luttrell, David F. Luttrell; stepdaughter, Tiffany Gilmore; former wife and mother of his children, Marilyn Joann Luttrell; sisters, Melody Faircloth, Sherrie Baggett, and Dixie Bridges.