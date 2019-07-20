Roy W. Smith Jr. ARLINGTON--Roy W. Smith Jr., 97, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Arlington. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1200 S. Davis Drive, Arlington. Interment: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Roy was born June 15, 1922, in Lula, La., son of Roy W. Smith and Amoryst Butler Smith. He grew up a product of the Depression in Louisiana and Texas where his father was a driller in the oilfields. After World War II began, Roy joined the Navy becoming a fighter pilot and flying over 50 combat missions from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS San Jacinto earning the Distinguished Flying Cross and numerous other military awards. Roy married Helen Francis Langley, a Navy nurse, in 1947, and they enjoyed 60 years together until her death in 2008. His love of flying and the Navy led to a career in the Navy until his retirement in 1969. In retirement Roy contributed numerous hours of charitable work to Arlington Charities, Mission Arlington, Sisters of St. Mary Namur in Fort Worth, and others. Roy will long be remembered as one of the American patriots of the Greatest Generation. SURVIVORS: Children, Pat from the Woodlands, Mike from Arlington, Donna Jean from Fort Mill, S.C.; grandchildren, Kevin, Jeremy, Erin, Nathan, Kelly, Dennis, Alisha; and great-grandchildren, Hayden, Evan, Asher and Brady.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 20, 2019