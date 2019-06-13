Home

Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Funeral Home
512 North Ridgeway Drive
Cleburne, TX 76033
(817) 648-0522
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Funeral Home
512 North Ridgeway Drive
Cleburne, TX 76033
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Roy Wyman Worlow Obituary
Roy Wyman Worlow CLEBURNE -- Roy Worlow passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 in Fort Worth. SERVICE: 2 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church. Reverend Charles Payne, Reverend Brooks Monk and Mr. Tres Peacock will officiate. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Bob Ed Watson, David Curlee, Ron Rice, Geary Lindberg, Gary Lee, J.T. Harris, Tres Peacock and Curtis Roberts. MEMORIALS: May be made to the Cleburne Animal Shelter. He was born March 28, 1943 in Cleburne to Wyman and Juanita (Jones) Worlow. He married Sandra Miller Riggs on June 6, 1989 on the Island of St. Kitts. Mr. Worlow was an Engineer for Santa Fe Railroad for over 35 years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Cora Mae Johnson, Earlene Titus and Charlie Worlow; and his precious dog, Daisy Rose. SURVIVORS: wife, Sandra Worlow of Cleburne; children, Melanie Benson and husband, Chuck of Rio Vista, Lauri Fowler and husband, Kerry of Highland Village, Misti Matthews and husband, Joe of Rio Vista; step-children, Courtney Jubinsky and husband, Andy of Dallas, Amanda McDonald and husband, Turk of Midland; sister, Betty Roberts and husband, Curtis of Joshua; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; precious niece, Tina Webb and husband, Trey of Cleburne; nephew, Larry Roberts and wife, Susan of Cleburne.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 13, 2019
