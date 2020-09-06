Royce Hansel Ezell Jr.

August 7, 1936 - August 30, 2020

White Settlement, TX - Royce Hansel Ezell Jr., 84, passed away August 30, 2020.

FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel with visitation one hour prior at Laurel Land.

MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Royce's name to Community Hospice of Texas, 6100 Western Place, suite 105, Fort Worth, Texas 76107.

Royce was born August 7, 1936, in Waco, Texas, to Royce Hansel Sr. and Bertie Lee May Ezell. He graduated from Trimble Tech class of 1957. He worked at Buddies, Winn Dixie for 30 years before retirement. He received a 25-Year silver tray honoring his 25th anniversary work at Winn Dixie. He loved to go fishing at Benbrook and Arlington Lake and would travel to Oklahoma to fish and camp. He spent many hours putting puzzles together and winning at bingo. He loved watching Texas Rangers baseball and Dallas Cowboys football. He lived in Forest Hills 60-plus years before moving to Oaks at White Settlement.

Royce was preceded in death by his parents, Royce H. Sr. and Bertie Lee Ezell; brother-in-law, Walter "Cap" Nielson; and nephew, Matthew Thebeau.

Survivors: He is survived by his siblings, Robert (Shirley) Ezell of Sugarland, Texas, Peggie (Marvin) Herring of Aledo, Texas, Linda Neilson of Williamsburg, Va., Ronnie "Buddy" (Viola) Ezell of Chama, N.M., Cindy (Larry) Thebeau of La Vemia, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends.

A special thank you to the Community Hospice of Texas and the nurses and staff at Oaks at White Settlement for their invaluable care of Royce.







