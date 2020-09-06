1/1
Royce Hansel Ezell Jr.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Royce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Royce Hansel Ezell Jr.
August 7, 1936 - August 30, 2020
White Settlement, TX - Royce Hansel Ezell Jr., 84, passed away August 30, 2020.
FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel with visitation one hour prior at Laurel Land.
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Royce's name to Community Hospice of Texas, 6100 Western Place, suite 105, Fort Worth, Texas 76107.
Royce was born August 7, 1936, in Waco, Texas, to Royce Hansel Sr. and Bertie Lee May Ezell. He graduated from Trimble Tech class of 1957. He worked at Buddies, Winn Dixie for 30 years before retirement. He received a 25-Year silver tray honoring his 25th anniversary work at Winn Dixie. He loved to go fishing at Benbrook and Arlington Lake and would travel to Oklahoma to fish and camp. He spent many hours putting puzzles together and winning at bingo. He loved watching Texas Rangers baseball and Dallas Cowboys football. He lived in Forest Hills 60-plus years before moving to Oaks at White Settlement.
Royce was preceded in death by his parents, Royce H. Sr. and Bertie Lee Ezell; brother-in-law, Walter "Cap" Nielson; and nephew, Matthew Thebeau.
Survivors: He is survived by his siblings, Robert (Shirley) Ezell of Sugarland, Texas, Peggie (Marvin) Herring of Aledo, Texas, Linda Neilson of Williamsburg, Va., Ronnie "Buddy" (Viola) Ezell of Chama, N.M., Cindy (Larry) Thebeau of La Vemia, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends.
A special thank you to the Community Hospice of Texas and the nurses and staff at Oaks at White Settlement for their invaluable care of Royce.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Laurel Land Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral
03:00 PM
Laurel Land Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved