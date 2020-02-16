Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:30 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ruby Earlene Stockton


1922 - 2020
Ruby Earlene Stockton Obituary
Ruby Earlene Stockton FORT WORTH--Ruby Earlene Stockton died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, after a long and happy life. She now walks with God in the company of her husband, Joseph V. Stockton; stepson, Johnny Stockton; brother, Glenn Akin; and parents, Earl T. Akin and Eula M. Akin. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Chapel. Interment will directly follow the funeral, and a reception will be held thereafter in The Live Oak Room. Earlene was born Nov. 14, 1922, in Bryan, Texas. She attended college in Houston before moving to Fort Worth, where she married her beloved Joe in 1947. Earlene's greatest joys and sources of strength were her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her entire family was inspired by her determination to live life to the fullest. She was a proud member of River Oaks Christian Church for over 60 years. Beginning in 1985, she began what became an annual tradition with her daughter, Pat, of preparing baskets with strawberry preserves, bread, and butter. The tradition has been shared with her granddaughters, Tonia and Jaclyn, and continues to this day. Earlene was truly a one-of-a-kind woman, a friend and caretaker to all who knew her. In her final years, despite the loss of many abilities, she maintained her gentle demeanor and her love of dancing and laughter. We will miss Earlene dearly, and know that the breaking of our hearts now is testament to the love and gratitude we will feel for her forever. SURVIVORS: Her children, Pat Carr and husband, Richard, Nancy Love and husband, David, Larry Stockton, and Carol Stockton; grandchildren, Tonia Carr, Jaclyn Garcia and husband, David, Raymond Stockton, John Stockton and Christy Stockton Baxter; and great-grandchildren, Ava, Jack, Cash, Liam and Lily.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020
