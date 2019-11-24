|
|
Ruby Fern Melton ARLINGTON--Our mother, Ruby Fern Melton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the age of 98. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in Lucas Sylvania Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Friday before the service. Fern was a homemaker and longtime member of Oakhurst United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Eldon Ardell Melton; son and daughter-in-law, Dale Wayne and Tami Melton; and son-in-law, Eugene Johns. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Kaywin Johns, RuNae Gingrich and husband, Terry, and Gratia Barnhart and husband, Randy; sister, Melba Doreen Jones; brother, James Richard Johnson; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019