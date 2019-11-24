Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams & Lucas Funeral Home
517 N Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 838-2336
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Williams & Lucas Funeral Home
517 N Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Williams & Lucas Funeral Home
517 N Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Melton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Fern Melton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Fern Melton Obituary
Ruby Fern Melton ARLINGTON--Our mother, Ruby Fern Melton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the age of 98. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in Lucas Sylvania Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Friday before the service. Fern was a homemaker and longtime member of Oakhurst United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Eldon Ardell Melton; son and daughter-in-law, Dale Wayne and Tami Melton; and son-in-law, Eugene Johns. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Kaywin Johns, RuNae Gingrich and husband, Terry, and Gratia Barnhart and husband, Randy; sister, Melba Doreen Jones; brother, James Richard Johnson; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -