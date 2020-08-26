Ruby Helen Dunn BURLESON--Ruby H. Dunn, 96, passed away Sunday, Aug 23, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to service, at Laurel Land. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Helen was born May 1, 1924, in Nashoba, Okla. SURVIVORS: Helen is survived by her sons, David and wife, Carolyn, Bob and wife, Rosemarie, and Terry and wife, Kathy; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.