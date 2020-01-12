|
Ruby Jean Bradley JOSHUA--Ruby Jean Bradley, 95, of Joshua, Texas, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Grandview, Texas. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Kansas City, Mo., with viewing prior to the service. Visitation: was 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, Mountain Valley Funeral Home, Joshua, Texas. Ruby Jean was born Nov. 3, 1924, in Charity, Mo., to the late William Sherman Allen and Nora Ellen Nicodemus. Ruby was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and cousin to many of the Bradley, Allen, and Nicodemus family. She was a professional florist and full-time seamstress to many family members and neighbors throughout the years. Ruby Jean was preceded in death by husband, Dennison Bradley; son, Dana Carrol Bradley; sister, Helen Bradley; and brothers, Cyril Allen and Warren Allen. SURVIVORS: Son, Brook Bradley and wife, Patti, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; granddaughter, Bri (Bradley) West and husband, Trevor West, of Alexandria, Va.; and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020