Ruby Jean Martin
May 7, 1929 - November 24, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Jean Martin, aged 91, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died November 24, 2020.
Jean was born to Amanda Ann Grusendorf and George Taylor Sikes in Childress, TX on May 7, 1929. Most of her childhood was spent in Denton, TX. She attended public schools, graduating from Denton High School in 1946. She entered Texas State College for Women, now TWU, that summer. After her sophomore year she went to work for Convair, now Lockheed Martin. She was secretary to the General Foreman in charge of installing the jets on the B-36. She married Robert Earl (Cotton) Martin in the Little Chapel in the Woods at TSWC on June 4, 1949. She and her husband moved to Biloxi, MS in 1951 where her husband was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base. She and her husband moved to Arlington in 1957. She was a homemaker and mother of three daughters, Susan born 1954, Cindy born 1957 and Sharon born 1960. She was a member of First Christian Church and remained active in the Christian Women's Fellowship. She served CWF as co-leader, leader and later she co-chaired the Sewing Committee for Cook Children's Hospital, donating a myriad of items to be held for comfort by ill children in stress and pain. As a Volunteer Stitcher for many years she donated hundreds of beautiful handmade, embroidered pillow cases, quilts, bags and others items for the children.
Preceded in death by her husband, parents; brother, Fred Manndrofsky; sisters, Leona Henson, Bee Robinson, Mae Malone Waller, Fay Gaslin; and her son-in-law Paul Licht.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Johnson and her husband Bill, Cindy Wray and her husband Michael, and Sharon Licht; her nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at Moore Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Christian Church Memorial Fund or the American Cancer Society
.