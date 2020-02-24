Home

Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
View Map
Ruby Joyce Adams


1934 - 2020
Ruby Joyce Adams Obituary
Ruby Joyce Adams AZLE--Ruby Joyce Adams passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Tuesday in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Biggers Funeral Home. Ruby was born Jan. 27, 1934, in Warner, Okla., to the late John L. and Rosie Edwards Loyd. She was a longtime member of several local church choirs. Ruby enjoyed doll making as well as other arts and crafts. She was a member of the Red Hat Lady Society and was known as "The Hat Lady" at church. Ruby was a wonderful cook, but her true passion was spending time with her family. Ruby was preceded in death by her son, Keith L. Adams I; and daughter-in-law, Lesa Adams. SURVIVORS: Husband of 69 years, Constant Ross Adams; children, Kerry L. Adams, Tammy Rose Adams Coon and husband, Steve, and Brenda Adams Holt and husband, Derryl; grandchildren, Keith Adams II, Brandon Adams and wife, Ellie, Amber Adams, Amanda Adams Peart, Kara Gollehon and husband, Nathan, Dr. Cassandra Adams and husband, Chris Pellet, John Ross Coon and wife, Carrie, Sara McStotts and husband, Jason, Morgan Holt and husband, Justin Palacios, and Ashley Holt Bilbrey and husband, Larry; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 24, 2020
