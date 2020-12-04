1/1
Ruby Keel
1934 - 2020
Ruby Keel
December 12, 1934 - November 23, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Jane Keel, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on November 23, 2020.
A private family service will be held at Mount Olivet.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the James L.' West Center of Fort Worth.
She always had a smile on her face and a hello for everyone she met. After retiring from a career in banking, Jane focused on her love of travel. She could pack a bag and be ready to go on a moment's notice. Jane was a lifelong member of Northwest Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Keel and sister, June Mitchell.
She is survived by son, Joseph Keel and wife, Sandra; daughter, Jena Hay and husband, Lee; grandchildren, Tonya Aikin, Sterling Zan and husband, Casey and Zane Hay; and great-grandchildren, Jett Aikin, Stockton Zan and Clancy Zan.



Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
