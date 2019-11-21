|
Ruby L. Dillon RICHLAND HILLS -- Ruby L. Dillon, 92, was joyfully received into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on the afternoon of Nov. 18, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: The family asks that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to Cook Children's Bomar Library, Cook Children's H/O Clinic, Camp Sanguinity, Ronald McDonald House and . Ruby was born in Fort Worth April 24, 1927, to the late Edgar and Jewel Smith. She was raised in Riverside and was a 1944 graduate of Amon Carter Riverside High School before attending Texas Wesleyan University for two years. She met James J. Dillon through his sister when he came back from the war. They married Sept. 27, 1947 at the Riverside Methodist Church where they were both members. Through thick and thin and 68 years their marriage produced four children, five "Grands", and 7 1/2 "Great-Grands", before his passing in 2015. After her children were grown and nest empty is where her accomplishments began. To fill her time she started in mid 1970's volunteering at W. I. Cook Children's Hospital, now known as Cook Children's Medical Center. She joined the Woman's Auxiliary in 1976. Everywhere she was needed, helping with the toy cart or helping with eye exams she was there. Her heart and call to service was with the cancer kids. When she became President of the Woman's Auxiliary she and Dr. Thomas Miale started a summer camp for cancer patients in Hood County, known as Camp Sanguinity, that is still going strong to this day. She looked forward to camp every year just as much as the kids did. At 16,000 volunteer hours of service at Cook's in the 1980's she was awarded the "Service in Mankind Award" by the Sertoma Club and was the first recipient of the 20,000 hour Golden Heart pin. She helped coordinate and establish the Bomar Library when the current hospital opened in the mid 1990's. Between her time volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House and Cooks, she began in 1988 volunteering at Richland Hills City Hall. During her tenure, she was a coordinator and member of Keep Richland Hills Beautiful, founding member of the non profit NEET (Northeast Environmental Team) 1993, committee member and coordinator of Enviro-Camp for kids established 1995, member of the team that designed and raised funds for the outdoor learning center on Birdville ISD property. Ruby was never one to list her accomplishments saying "If they know me they know what I did and it doesn't need to be listed in the paper". But, we are so very proud of her accomplishments so we will. * September 1996 - Gertrude Tarpley Woman of the Year *1997 - Keep Texas Beautiful OP Schnabel Senior Citizen Award *1997 - The National Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in Community Award * May 2008 - Certificate of Recognition for 56,000 hours of volunteer service to the City of Richland Hills * June 2008 - TCEA Texas Environmental Excellence Award * May 2009 and April 2014 - Hometown Hero by the Texas House of Representatives and Texas Senate, among too many others to list. * The Ruby Dillon Environmental Leadership Award Scholarship has been awarded since 1997 in her honor. Ruby, in her downtime, enjoyed gardening spending many hours in her yard with her flowers and rose bushes. She even completed courses to become a Master Gardener in 1997 at the age of 70. Her family kept her on her toes and kept her grounded at the same time. She will be missed IMMENSELY by those that loved her, knew her and worked by her side. Ruby is preceded in death by her husband, James Dillon; infant daughter, Donna Elizabeth Dillon; daughter, Margaret Ann Dillon-McBride; and son, James David Dillon. SURVIVORS: Surviving loved ones are sister, Jean Billman; son, Jon J.Dillon and wife, Nancy; daughter-in-love, Renee Dillon; grands, April Palmgren and husband, Eric, Erica Dillon, Dee Dillon, Tyler Dillon and wife, Kayla, Nick Dillon; great-grands, Aaron Branham, Brayden Walden, Elijah Palmgren, Sarah Palmgren, Clay Walden, Zoey Kramer, Colson Dillon and Baby Boy Dillon that is due 2020; niece, Jeanette Diffendafer; nephews, Joe and Bill Billman; and extended family that loved and cherished her so much.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 21, 2019