Ruby Lee Morrison

July 31, 1933 - November 21, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Ruby Lee Morrison Reed passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Dido Cemetery.

Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Biggers Funeral Home.

Ruby Lee was born at home in Marlin, TX, on July 31, 1933 to Walter Wilson and Lola Tibbs Morrison. She was the 9th of 10 children born to the family and was especially proud of the love and values that they shared together. She graduated from Birdville High School in 1950 and Bradley Draughon School of Business shortly thereafter.

Ruby married Kenneth Knox Reed of Fort Worth on June 6, 1952, at Northside Church of Christ in Fort Worth. They lived a happy and active life together predominantly in the Saginaw area of northwest Tarrant county. Although proud of her professional accomplishments, including administrative work for the City of Fort Worth, Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, General Dynamics, and several banks in the Fort Worth area, her faith, family, and community were her life's passion. Ruby faithfully assisted her husband through 59 years of marriage in owning and operating numerous ranches and farms in Colorado, East Texas, and throughout the greater north central Texas area in Tarrant, Parker, Wise, and Denton counties. As a family, Kenneth, Ruby, and their daughters, Karen and Terri, supported their communities through dedication to public service and philanthropy, receiving numerous honors, accolades, and community recognition for their service along the way. A longtime devout member of the Saginaw Church of Christ, she championed service and charity to the community by faithful dedication to the greater good. She personally supported family, friends, and others in need whenever possible. Although she will be missed, Ruby's legacy of generosity and goodwill continues to endure now and in the future.

Ruby Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Wilson and Lola Tibbs Morrison; her brothers, W.L. "Buck" Morrison and Clarence Morrison; her sisters, Faye Humphus, Raybena Baker, Jo Marie Edmondson, Lola Mae and Charlsi Morrison; her husband Kenneth Reed; and her daughters, Karen Reed Oney and Terri Nan Reed Gaw.

Survivors: Her sisters, Alpha "Dink" Autry, and Brenda Patterson; grandchildren, Ross Gaw, Bo Oney III and wife, Justine, Abby Oney and husband, Brian, and Jay Gaw; great-grandchildren, Tyler Gaw, and Anabelle, Joe, and Max Oney; many nieces, nephews; and countless friends.







