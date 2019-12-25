|
Ruby Lillian Howard HEWITT--Ruby Lillian Gloff Howard passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the age of 91. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, Woodway, Texas, with Chaplain Monte Michaels officiating. A reception with the family will follow in the Grace Gardens parlor. GRACE GARDENS FUNERAL HOME Woodway, 254-741-0404 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 25, 2019