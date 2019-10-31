Home

Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E Loop 820 S.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
817-478-9555
Ruby Mae Kincade FORT WORTH -- Ruby Mae Kincade 72, departed this earthly life on Sunday October 27, 2019 SERVICE: Wake: Friday Nov 1, 2019 from 7:00 - 8:00 PM Funeral: 11:00 AM Saturday Nov 2, 2019 both services will be held at East Saint Paul Baptist Church 5300 Oak Grove Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76134 SURVIVORS: She leaves to cherish her memory devoted husband, Robert O. Kincade; daughters, Deadra Kincade, LaRhonda Hogan (Tracy); Sons, Robert Kincade Jr, Roderick Kincade; 4 grandkids TraLon Hogan (Shantel), JaLon Hogan (Theresa), Jazzie Kincade, Diamond Kincade; 5 great-grandkids; sister, Jean Clayton; and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 31, 2019
