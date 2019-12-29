|
Ruby Nell Williams GODLEY--Ruby Nell Williams passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Tuesday in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Interment: Annetta Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Biggers Funeral Home. Ruby Nell Williams was born March 15, 1943, in Comal County to the late Alvin and Esta Kelley. She was employed at Bell Helicopter for 20 years before her retirement. Ruby and Charlie enjoyed attending music festivals. She will be deeply missed by her music loving hippie friends. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings; and grandson, Harley. SURVIVORS: Husband, Charlie; four children; four grandchildren; two brothers; three sisters; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019