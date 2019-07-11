|
Ruby S. Anderson FORT WORTH -- Ruby S. Anderson traded her earthly home for a better one, bright and fair on Monday, July 8, 2019. SERVICE: A Joyous Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Lake Como Church of Christ, 5601 Fletcher Avenue, Brother Bryan Moss minister, officiating, Brother Jack Evans eulogist. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: Friday 1-4 p.m. at Serenity Funerals and Cremations and at the Lake Como Church of Christ Friday, 7-8 p.m. family and friends will gather to reflect on precious memories of our Dear Sister Anderson. SURVIVORS: Left in the caring hands of the Almighty are daughter; Toni Kirk (Dave), sisters Shirley Price (D. L.), Lessie Lenford, two grandchildren one great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 11, 2019