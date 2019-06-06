Home

Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
Rubye Mae Dashner

Rubye Mae Dashner Obituary
Rubye Mae Dashner COLLEYVILLE -- Rubye Mae Dashner a long time Hurst resident passed on June 3, 2019. SERVICE: A memorial service will be held at 10AM in the Mausoleum at Bluebonnet cemetery in Colleyville. She was born in Mingus, Texas on April 23, 1927 and grew up in the surrounding communities of Strawn, Mineral Wells and Weatherford. She suffered from Alzheimer's and died in her sleep in hospice. Rubye was always a happy, courteous and optimistic person that looked forward to the future. She was a dedicated mother and wife to her husband of over 50-years. She enjoyed painting, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. She retired as an administrator from the Dallas office of the Social Security Agency where she helped people with disabilities obtain support. She was a practicing Christian and was heavily involved in the Richland Hill Church of Christ. She was predeceased in death by her husband Melvin Dashner Sr. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children Deborah A. Dashner of Fort Worth and Melvin L. Dashner II (Jill) of Colleyville, and her grandchildren Emma and Zachary of Colleyville.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 6, 2019
