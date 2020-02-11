|
|
Rucie Earl Odom ORANGE--Rucie "R.E." Earl Odom, 87, of Orange, Texas, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at a local care facility. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home, Sulphur, La. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial: A private burial will be held at a later time in Mimosa Pines Cemetery under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be expressed at www.robisonfuneralhome.com MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moore-Odom Wildlife Foundation, 1305 Dupont Drive, Orange, TX 77630. Pallbearers: Alan Turner, Ben Thacker, Steve Story, Jake Stutes, Tom Scalfano, and Keith Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers: John Brooks, Bob Walker, Milton "Cocky" Ryan, Monroe Tumlinson, Porifiro Perez, Andy Ellender, Jerry Davidson, Mark Hamilton, and Scott Hale. R.E. was born March 17, 1932, to Frank Williams and Babbette Odom in Orange, Texas, where he was a lifelong resident. R.E. was a director of Bridge City Bank, Pavillion Bank, Peoples Bank, AmTex Bancshares, Inc., The Odom Building Company, Inc., Ta-Lo Company, Inc. and Duphil, Inc. R.E. was also a lifetime member of the American Quarter Horse Association, and a proud gold card member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). He was known most of all for his love of his horses, calf roping, steer wrestling, and steer tripping. He was on the McNeese Rodeo Team while attending McNeese State University. R.E. thoroughly enjoyed a lifetime of agriculture, livestock, and wildlife. He was a true steward of the land in all efforts and a conservationist at heart. Rucie founded the Moore-Odom Wildlife Foundation in May of 2004. He truly enjoyed his ranching operations located in Gum Cove, La., and Cresson, Texas. R.E. was preceded in death by his parents. JOHNSON AND ROBISON FUNERAL HOME Sulphur, La., 337-528-0240 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 11, 2020