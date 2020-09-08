Ruel Edwin BlackleyJanuary 12, 1937 - September 1, 2020Burleson, TX - Ed Blackley, 83, passed away at home peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Greenwood Chapel.Ed was born January 12, 1937 in Oklahoma City, Okla. to Ruel Augustus and Mattie (Lowrimore) Blackley. In high school, he was very active in the 4-H Club, was Vice President of the Oklahoma County Cattle Judging Team and was on the wrestling team. He graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1959 where he was a member of Acacia Fraternity. Ed graduated with a BS in accounting, married and joined the Air Force as a Lieutenant.During his career, Ed worked as a CPA for Price Waterhouse, William Rigg, American Quasar Petroleum, and Bowerman Enterprises among other places.Ed lived most of his life in Fort Worth where he made many lifelong friends. He lived an active, happy life; snow skiing, golfing with buddies in their yearly "Dirtball Classic Tournament," sailing the Hudson River, fishing in Colorado and the Amazon, and hosting family and friends in Ruidoso, NM. He dearly loved his family and friends, and they dearly loved him back. He was happiest spending time outdoors and was often heard to say "Go outside! to his children when they were young.His secret/not-so-secret talents included: piano, dancing, being the best Dad/Grandpa ever, and being ridiculously funny. Ed made life more fun for everyone, and he will be missed every day.Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Mattie.Survivors: Children, David Blackley, Gina Hughes (Van), and Jill Blackley (Mark Cohn); grandchildren, Aaron Grissom (Susan), Allison Taylor, Miles and Simon Cohn; great-grandchildren, Kylar Taylor, Jane Grissom; brother, Don Blackley (Gerrie); and longtime companion, Nancy Anderson.