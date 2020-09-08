1/1
Ruel Edwin Blackley
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruel Edwin Blackley
January 12, 1937 - September 1, 2020
Burleson, TX - Ed Blackley, 83, passed away at home peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Greenwood Chapel.
Ed was born January 12, 1937 in Oklahoma City, Okla. to Ruel Augustus and Mattie (Lowrimore) Blackley. In high school, he was very active in the 4-H Club, was Vice President of the Oklahoma County Cattle Judging Team and was on the wrestling team. He graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1959 where he was a member of Acacia Fraternity. Ed graduated with a BS in accounting, married and joined the Air Force as a Lieutenant.
During his career, Ed worked as a CPA for Price Waterhouse, William Rigg, American Quasar Petroleum, and Bowerman Enterprises among other places.
Ed lived most of his life in Fort Worth where he made many lifelong friends. He lived an active, happy life; snow skiing, golfing with buddies in their yearly "Dirtball Classic Tournament," sailing the Hudson River, fishing in Colorado and the Amazon, and hosting family and friends in Ruidoso, NM. He dearly loved his family and friends, and they dearly loved him back. He was happiest spending time outdoors and was often heard to say "Go outside! to his children when they were young.
His secret/not-so-secret talents included: piano, dancing, being the best Dad/Grandpa ever, and being ridiculously funny. Ed made life more fun for everyone, and he will be missed every day.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Mattie.
Survivors: Children, David Blackley, Gina Hughes (Van), and Jill Blackley (Mark Cohn); grandchildren, Aaron Grissom (Susan), Allison Taylor, Miles and Simon Cohn; great-grandchildren, Kylar Taylor, Jane Grissom; brother, Don Blackley (Gerrie); and longtime companion, Nancy Anderson.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved