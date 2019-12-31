|
|
Rufus Roy Walker HURST--Rufus Roy Walker, 83, of Hurst, Texas, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. VISITATION: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, followed by funeral service at 11 a.m., at William C. Martin United Methodist Church in Bedford. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Roy was born Feb. 23, 1936, in Fort Worth, Texas. He married his high school sweetheart in 1955 and was the father of four children. He was a wonderful husband and father. He became a member of William C. Martin United Methodist Church in 1973. He retired after 42 years from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Willis Edwin and Mary Elenor Marrs Walker; sister, Glenda Lou Pearson; and wife, Ermine Tidwell Walker. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, Dana Lynn Walker Grace and husband, Steven, Darren Roy Walker and wife, Charlotte, Damon Troy Walker, and Daryl Devin Walker and wife, Dawn; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Marylyn Martin and husband, Ken; and brother, Wendell Wade Walker and wife, Elvie.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 31, 2019