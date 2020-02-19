Home

Russell Alan Grossman FORT WORTH--Russell Alan Grossman, 67, passed away at 8:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private service for friends and family will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park. Viewing: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Greenwood Chapel. Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Rosalie Poston Grossman and John Earl Grossman; and his brother, Arthur Randall Grossman. Russell enjoyed playing the drums, fishing and cooking and winning at the game room. He loved to talk to people and was always fun to be around. Russell was a good friend who would help anybody in need. Born at Harris hospital and native to Fort Worth, he graduated from Southwest High School, where he was a member of the marching band. He attended the University of North Texas. He and his family were members of First United Methodist Church in Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: Cousin, Thomas W. Kidd Jr. of Austin, Texas; and uncle, T. Wayland Kidd of Georgetown, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020
