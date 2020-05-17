Russell Edwin "Russ" Rumney EULESS--Russell Edwin "Russ" Rumney passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at home surrounded by his family in Euless, Texas. Russ will always be remembered by family and friends as an amazing father, husband, avid runner, church community participant, and Morrisdale Estates Community leader. He was admired and loved by many people, especially his wife of 66 years, Dorothy. Russ was born May 4, 1932, in San Diego, Calif., to Walter and Maxine Rumney and resided in Coronado, Calif. He graduated from Coronado High School in 1950 and was awarded a track scholarship to The University of Arizona. He graduated in 1954 in the ROTC program with a BS degree in Education. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant into the U.S. Army on May 26, 1954. Russ had a successful military career with worldwide travels, serving in Korea and the Vietnam wars. He was a highly decorated master aviator and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1974, then started a second career with Bell Helicopter in Hurst, Texas, retiring a second time in 2000 and remained extremely busy with family and his community interests. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his children and spouses, Christy Linders, Russell Rumney Jr., Cherie Scheppner (David), Randy Rumney (Cindy) and Cathie Darwin (Jim); eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. SERVICE: Pending. Online condolences and upcoming service information may be found by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Russell E. Rumney Scholarship Fund at the Coronado Schools Foundation, www.csfkids.org; or to St. Vincent's Episcopal Church, 1300 Forest Ridge Drive, Bedford, TX 76022.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2020.