Russell "Rusty" Len Durham FORT WORTH--Russell "Rusty" Len Durham, 75, went to be with the Lord on Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020. He was comfortably at his home in Fort Worth, Texas, with his wife of 52 years, Jane Caraway Durham, at his bedside. Rusty had fought hard, but finally lost his battle with Alzheimer's disease. Rusty was the only child of Ted and Gladyce Durham of Comanche, Texas, the grandson of Nugent "Big Bop" and Marguerite "Little Mom" Hill Durham, also of Comanche, and Paul and Linda Wellnitz of Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Jim Wilkerson. Rusty was a 1963 graduate of Comanche High School where he excelled both academically and athletically. In 1968 he graduated from Texas Tech University with a mathematics degree. While at Texas Tech, he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and the Texas Tech Men's Track & Field team. He was an All-Time Letterwinner in track and field (javelin) in 1967-68. On May 3, 1968, Rusty set the Southwest Conference record for the javelin throw at 240 ft. 8 in. This record lasted for many years, and to this day that throw still ranks as the fourth best in Texas Tech University history. On Aug. 24, 1968, Rusty married Jane Caraway. They were married 52 years and had known each other most their lives. For growing up, Jane just so happened to be the girl next door. Rusty started his career at LTV as an industrial engineer, but soon after moved to Fort Worth to pursue a career as a stockbroker. While working in the heart of downtown Fort Worth, Rusty developed a love for the city and was involved in countless organizations. Rusty and Jane have lived in Fort Worth ever since. Rusty was the proud father of three sons, Cole, Tyler, and Miles. He spent countless hours investing in their lives, helping them pursue their dreams in sports and life. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife; his three sons and daughters-in-law, Katie, Ariane and Laura; grandchildren, Kloe, Dylan, Payton, Rachel, Emily, and Isabella; his sister-in-law, Nancy Wilkerson; nephews, Lance Wilkerson and Bradley Wilkerson; niece, Nicole Wilkerson Reilley; and four-legged best friend, Rampage. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: was held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in the Newburg Cemetery in Comanche County, Texas. Arrangements were by Comanche Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Alzheimer's, website alz.org
; or to the charity of choice
.