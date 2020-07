Russell Livingston FORT WORTH -- Russell Lynn Livingston, age 65, passed away on June 28, 2020. He was a retired educator who loved all sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys. He is preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: Russell is survived by his wife, Steva Franklin Livingston; son, Brandon Lynn Livingston (Erica); granddaughter, McKenzie; and a host of family and friends. His legacy will live in the hearts of everyone he interacted with.