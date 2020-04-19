|
Ruth Adelle Campbell Dillard Reaves BEDFORD--Ruth Adelle Campbell Dillard Reaves went to her eternal rest on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the age of 104 years and 6 months. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private family graveside service will be held in Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington, Texas. Ruth was born Oct. 6, 1915, in Canton, Van Zandt County, Texas, to the late Alvin Bluford Campbell and Ella Ida Bailey Campbell. Ruth devoted her life to family, friends, church and gardening. She was most proud of the five generations in her family. She was an active member of the FBC, Bedford, for more than 50 years. Her love for gardening, flowers and vegetables, kept her physically and mentally active into her later years. While living in Bedford, Ruth was a number one fan of the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Cowboys. After moving to Conroe and later to Tomball, she became huge fan of the Houston Astros and Houston Rockets. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Dixon Dillard; husband, Ben Reaves; daughter, Betty Dillard; son, Truman "Lynn" Dillard; daughter, Ellen Oleta Simmons; and siblings, Gladys Maw, Bluford Campbell, J.H. Campbell, Jim Campbell, and Perry Campbell. SURVIVORS: Ruth is survived by sisters, Dorothy Key and June Bell; brother, Don Campbell; her children, Billy Dillard and wife, Sue, Wayne Dillard, Anita Sifford, Bobby Dillard and wife, Sharon, and James Dillard and wife, Shirley; stepson, Frank Reaves and wife, Rose; 20 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; 31 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020