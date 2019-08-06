|
Ruth Ann Flint FORT WORTH--Ruth Ann Flint, 70, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Thursday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Laurel Land. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, one may donate to his/her local church or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, www.npcf.us. Ruth Ann was born Dec. 22, 1948, to Richard A. and Mary Lou Brown in Oklahoma City, Okla. She earned her doctoral degree in speech pathology. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved Jesus. Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents and brother. SURVIVORS: Ruth Ann is survived by husband, James W.; daughter, Christine; son, John (Ashley); grandchildren, Grace, Liberty, and Jubilee; and brother, Bob Brown.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 6, 2019